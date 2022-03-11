Drop in flood victims in Selangor, Johor, Malacca, PPS in Johor closes

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Johor, Malacca and Selangor who were evacuated to temporary relief centres (PPS) dropped to 254 victims from 65 families this evening compared with 284 victims from 73 families in the morning.

The National Disaster Command Centre (NDCC) of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) in its latest report at 4 pm said the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Linau PPS in Kluang, Johor which housed 14 individuals from four families this morning, was finally closed this evening since the PPS began its operations on March 9.

In Malacca, the only PPS opened on March 8 in the Jasin district at the SK Parit Penghulu PPS is still sheltering 33 victims from seven families this evening.

Meanwhile in Selangor, the number of victims in Kuala Langat and Sepang districts fell to only 52 individuals from 14 families compared with 61 victims from 16 families this morning.

The SK Kota Warisan PPS in Sepang is still housing 122 victims from 32 families compared with 129 victims from 34 families this morning while the number of victims in the other three PPS operating in the state remained the same.

The three PPS are at Balai Raya Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Serdang, Balai Raya Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Tadom and Sekolah RTB Bukit Changgang. — Bernama