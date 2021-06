PETALING JAYA: While businesses categorised as non-essential during the current movement control order (MCO 3.0) are requesting that they be allowed to reopen, health experts say it may not be the right move.

Recently, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government is studying the possibility of relaxing the standard operating procedures (SOP) under MCO 3.0 if the number of daily cases drops to 4,000 or below.

Epidemiologist Datuk Prof Dr Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud said using the number of cases as a yardstick is too simplistic.

“The number of reported new infections is influenced by three factors which involve the number of tests, the positivity rate and the number of actual infections in the community,” he told theSun.

He added that the fewer the tests, the fewer the number of new infections that will be detected, and the positivity rate is influenced partly by who are being tested and partly by the actual number of infections in

the community.

As an example, Awang Bulgiba said that if the authorities test a cluster of migrant workers in a crowded living environment, then the positivity rate is likely to be

very high.

However, if the authorities screen the community and the positivity rate is still high or trending higher despite an apparent downward trend in the number of new infections, this means the actual number of new infections in the community is still high and the authorities are

under-testing.

He said in such a situation, it would be inaccurate to say that

the number of new infections is decreasing when in actual fact it

is not.

“Loosening restrictions without making sure that the actual number of infections in the community has reduced is dangerous and will cause another new surge,” he cautioned.

“In other words, we will be back to square one and doom ourselves to a repeated lockdown, while not solving the root problem.”

Awang Bulgiba, who is head of the Independent Covid-19 Vaccination Advisory Committee under the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, said the current wave the country is facing is driven by sporadic cases and asymptomatic transmission.

“We must also remember that we are probably dealing with newer variants, which are probably more transmissible and more virulent, so we need to be extra careful before we loosen restrictions.”

Agreeing with Awang Bulgiba, Universiti Malaya professor of epidemiology and public health Dr Sanjay Rampal said before loosening restrictions, it is essential that the decision be based on the Covid-19 epidemiological indicators such as thresholds for SOP, instead of

just looking at the total number of cases daily.

“Instead of using arbitrary totals, it may be better for SOP recalibration to be led by an algorithm that integrates caseloads (totals and case densities accounting for population size), percentage of community transmission, transmissibility, preventive public health service utilisation (time from testing to contact tracing), and healthcare utilisation,” he said.

“The effect of SOP relaxation on the transmission varies by sector. Shopping, physical recreation and eating out are less likely to affect disease transmission compared to working or staying in congested areas,” Rampal added.

Meanwhile, virologist Prof Dr Sandy Loh of Universiti Nottingham Malaysia said while the current lockdown has successfully reduced the numbers before rising to the predicted numbers, it is still high with a seven-day average of about 5,000 per day.

“We have great concerns about the overwhelmed intensive care units (ICU), increasing number of cases involving Covid-19 variants of concern, as well as low vaccination percentage, although the fast picking up rate is praiseworthy,” she added.

“We should not loosen the restrictions at least for another month to observe the infection trend, hospital ICU facilities and vaccination accomplishment rate.”

She cautioned that the country will repeat the same mistake if it loosens restrictions based on just the number of cases.