Drop in number of flood victims in Baling

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood victims at two temporary relief centres (PPS) in the Baling district dropped to 31 people from eight families as of 8 pm, compared to 41 people this morning.

Baling district Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy officer Lieutenant (PA) Mohd Dzulhaidy Khalil said 17 victims from five families were still housed at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Tengku Habsah PPS.

“Meanwhile, 14 victims from three families are currently taking shelter at the Dewan Tun Abdul Razak PPS.

“The floodwater has receded, but the victims cannot return home because their houses have not yet been cleaned. So, they requested to spend the night at the PPS,” he said in a statement.

He added that the two PPS could be closed tomorrow after all the flood evacuees have returned to their respective homes. - Bernama