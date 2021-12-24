Drop in number of flood victims in Kelantan, Pahang and Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Kelantan, Pahang and Perak seems to be improving with a drop in the number of flood victims at the relief centres (PPS) in the affected states at noon today.

In Kelantan, there were a total of 1,364 evacuees, involving 478 families, at noon, from 1,389 people from 472 families in the morning, at eight PPS in the Pasir Mas district.

Meanwhile, the official flood portal of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) at https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, stated that the water of only one river still has a reading at the warning level, namely Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas with a reading of 8.34 metres.

In Perak, the number of flood victims also showed a decrease, from 153 victims (44 families) in the morning , to 106 victims (30 families) at noon, who are at two PPS in the Hilir Perak district.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Defence Force (APM) and the Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said a total of 62 victims were at the PPS at Dewan Bandaran Teluk Intan and 44 victims were at the PPS at Dewan Sekolah Menengah Abdul Rahman Talib.

He said the evacuees who were allowed to return home today comprised 14 families from Kampung Glouster, Batu 7 ½ Lorong Mesra and Kampung Selat Manggis, who were housed at PPS Dewan Bandaran Teluk Intan.

Meanwhile, in Pahang, the number of victims has also decreased to 31,430 victims at 231 PPS, compared to 34,487 people at 246 PPS in the morning.

According to the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Center, the water level of Sungai Bera at Jambatan Sungai Bera and Sungai Pahang at Bera Water Front, as well as Sungai Kundang, in Maran, and Sungai Pahang in Lubuk Paku, was still above the danger level, while Sungai Pahang at Paloh Hinai in Pekan and Lubuk Pasu, Temerloh, it was at warning level.

In Melaka, the Melaka Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said 42 victims from 13 families were still housed at the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Lubok China in Alor Gajah, while 68 victims from 14 families were at the PPS at SK Parit Penghulu Benteng in Jasin.

In Selangor, the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana application, stated that a total of 18,575 flood victims (5,128 families) are still housed at 99 PPS throughout the state.

According to the Malaysian Irrigation and Drainage Department, the water at Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat, is still at the warning level, at 4.07 meters, while Sungai Buloh in Parit Mahang, Kuala Selangor is at the alert level of 3.71 metres and receeding.

Meanwhile in Kuala Lumpur, the PPS at the Sarasvathy Tamil National School, is still opened with 234 victims from 55 families.

Nationwide, the number of flood victims continued to decline, from a total of 56,904 people this morning to 52,095 people at 346 PPS at noon. — Bernama