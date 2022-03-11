Drop in number of flood victims in Sabah, Johor

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims currently seeking shelter at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Sabah has dropped to 62 people from 18 families this evening compared to 528 people from 162 families as reported this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that the number of flood victims decreased after the five PPS in Tenom were closed at noon today.

“All the victims were allowed to return home after on-site monitoring revealed that the flood situation in the location had fully recovered,” it said.

To date, only one PPS was still operating in the state, namely at the Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Dun Banir in Beaufort.

Meanwhile, the Meteorology Department has forecast thunderstorms in one or two areas in the interiors in the evening and tonight.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR BAHRU, the number of flash flood victims in Johor dropped to 36 people as of 4 pm from 93 people recorded in the morning following the closure of the PPS at Dewan Al-Barakah, Kota Tinggi.

In a statement today, the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) said that only two PPS namely Balairaya Kampung Batu Badak and Balairaya Kampung Kuala Paya, which was opened yesterday, were still open.

“Areas affected by the floods in Segamat are Kampung Seberang Batu Badak, Kampung Batu 5 and Kampung Kuala Paya,” the statement read.

The weather in Johor Bahru, Muar, Pontian, Segamat, Kluang, and Batu Pahat districts was reported cloudy, while it was sunny in Mersing, Kota Tinggi, Tangkak and Kulai. - Bernama