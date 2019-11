PUTRAJAYA: The ‘Vision Zero Accident’ can be achieved if the rate of accidents at the workplace continues to drop gradually over the years.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said the rate of accidents at the workplace showed a significant drop of 18% (2.40/1000 workers) in 2018 compared to 2.93/1000 in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the rate of fatal accidents at the workplace also decreased by 14% (4.14/100,000 workers) last year compared to 4.90/100,000 in 2017.

“So far we have achieved this year’s target to reduce the rate of accidents at the workplace by 2.46/1,000 workers based on the third-quarter performance,” he said.

Mahfuz said this after the launch of Industrial Hygiene Catalyst Committee (IH2C) and a prize-giving ceremony of Occupational Safety and Health short videos competition organised by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), here today.

It is learnt that the target set by end of the year is 2.87 which is 0.41/1,000 workers away.

In 2016 and 2017, the number of workplace accidents was between 2.88 and 2.93 per 1,000 workers respectively, but the figure dropped in 2018 to 2.40.

The results for the rate of fatal accidents also showed a sharp drop in 2018 when in 2016 and 2017 it stood at 4.84 and 4.90 per 100,000 workers.

However, it is not the same for reported cases of diseases and poisoning at workplaces which increased from 6,020 workers in 2017 to 7,258 in 2018.

Mahfuz said it is vital to have a safe and a healthy work environment to increase productivity of the employees and the organisation.

“The increasing awareness due to many programmes, seminars, courses and other initiatives carried out by DOSH and in collaboration with many other parties led to the drop in the rate of accidents and deaths,” he said.

“I believe the ministry can achieve ‘Vision Zero Accident’,” he added.

The short video competition garnered 152 participants which is higher compared to last year’s 125.

All the videos were uploaded in the IH2C Youtube Channel.

“The aim of these short videos is to create further awareness on industrial safety,“ Mahfuz said.