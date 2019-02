PETALING JAYA: Lawyers for Liberty has urged the Home Ministry and the Attorney-General’s Chambers to drop objections in the Federal Court to citizenship for stateless children.

They said the final hearing at the Federal Court of the appeals of three stateless children for grant of citizenship is to be heard on Thursday (Feb 14).

“These cases are classic instances of unjust and wrongful denial of citizenship to children by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) regime.

“The children and their parents have suffered grievously as a result of the BN’s policies, as a consequence of which their cases have been tied up in the courts for many years.

“This has resulted in serious jeopardy to the children’s education, future and general well-being,“ Lawyers For Liberty said in a statement.

It said they were disappointed that despite the change of government, the Home Ministry and AG’s Chambers have been maintaining the objections to citizenship for these children.

It said maintaining the objections in court increases the uncertainty and trauma that these children and their families have been undergoing for many years.

“Citizenship should have been granted years ago instead of dragging these children through the courts.

“When Pakatan Harapan was in opposition, it was vocal in championing victims of denial of citizenship by BN. Promises were made repeatedly that PH would resolve citizenship/statelessness issues when it formed the government,“ Lawyers For Liberty said.

It said taking an uncompromising position in these cases in court also indicates that the thousands of other stateless persons in the same plight will remain so under the new PH government.