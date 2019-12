PETALING JAYA: The National Patriot Association (Patriot) has urged the Attorney-General’s chamber (AGC) to drop its appeal in the case involving PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli under the Banking and Financial Institutions Act (Bafia).

According to its president Brig-Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji (pix) today, this is based “on the principle of natural justice and also that genuine whistleblowers should be protected”.

“Anybody of sound thinking should be able to see that the ‘cowgate’ affair has brought shame to our country and corruption and abuse of power had occurred in high office,“ he said in a statement, referring to the National Feedlot (NFC) scandal.

“Irrespective of how one prefers to look at the issue, from the perspective of the rule of law, or even if the reason to appeal is to obtain the grounds of judgment from the trial judge, the Shah Alam High Court has decided to acquit Rafizi Ramli and the decision should stay.

“He stuck out his head and neck at a time when senior civil servants and those who held high office cocooned in cowardice and dared not speak up. Many were even accomplice in crime. Some only spoke up after the BN government was overthrown.

“Rafizi Ramli is a true patriot,“ Arshad said.

Arshad also supported AG Tan Sri Tommy Thomas that action should be taken against his officer who had disregarded his instruction not to appeal.

This, Arshad said, was clearly insubordination.

“Of late, there have been many complaints about the deep state whereby senior officials and departmental heads disobeyed standing instructions and policies of ministers seemingly to sabotage the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government. This nonsense has to stop.

“All public servants must tow the line and abide by the policies of the PH government, help the ministers in carrying out reforms and implement policies that go towards helping the people.

“Any senior public servants found sabotaging and going against the policies of the government must be seriously dealt with,“ Arshad added.

Thomas had reportedly warned that disciplinary action would be taken against his officers who had filed an appeal against the court’s decision to acquit Rafizi for allegedly exposing confidential banking information related to the NFC.

On Nov 15, the High Court had overturned Rafizi’s conviction for exposing confidential banking details.

Last year, before the 14th General Election, Rafizi, who is former Pandan MP, was sentenced by the Sessions Court to 30 months in jail for disregarding the Bafia 1989.