Dropped incumbent PKR reps ready to help new candidates in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: All incumbent PKR state assemblymen in Penang who were dropped for the coming state elections have pledged to give their support to the 13 candidates announced by party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, according to state PKR adviser Datuk Law Choo Kiang (pix).

He said these assemblymen had also handed over their operations rooms and election machinery to the new candidates nominated by the party.

“All quarters, including party divisions, fellow component parties and Village Community Management Councils, will work together to help the candidates to ensure victory for the party,” he told reporters after a meeting with Penang PKR candidates here today.

Law said he believed that with strong cooperation from all parties, PKR would sweep to victory in all the 13 seats it would be contesting.

“Previously, we won in all 14 seats, so it is not impossible to repeat the feat although there will be several new faces,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nurhidayah Che Rose,32, the only woman and youngest PKR candidate in the state, said she was prepared to strengthen the role of women if elected as the Sungai Bakap assemblyman.

“Women are the pillar of a family, so I am prepared to take up this challenge although it won’t be an easy task as I will be making my debut in the polls. I am prepared to learn from the former assemblymen,” she said. -Bernama