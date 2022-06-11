Dropped MPs using ‘lifeline’ to defend their seats

KUALA LUMPUR: The 15th General Election (GE15) is witnessing a number of Members of Parliament (MPs), who have been dropped from their respective parties, using a ‘lifeline’ by contesting on the ticket of another party.

They include the Federal Territories Minister, who is also incumbent for Arau parliamentary seat, Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim, who will be contesting on the Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket.

Shahidan, who previously contested the Arau parliamentary seat on the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket, will face a three-cornered fight against Datuk Rozabil Abd Rahman (BN-Umno) and Fathin Amelina Fazlie (Pakatan Harapan-PKR).

There is also Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, who was dropped from the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate list, and will be contesting on an Independent ticket for the Padang Besar parliamentary seat and the Titi Tinggi state seat.

In Padang Besar, Zahidi, who is Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia, is facing a five-cornered clash against Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan (BN-Umno), Datuk Rushdan Rusmi (PN-PAS), Mohamad Saad @ Yahya (PH-Amanah) and Ko Chu Liang (Warisan).

For the Titi Tinggi state seat, Zahidi is facing a six-cornered fight against Khaw Hock Kong (Warisan), Teh Seng Chuan (PH-DAP), Izizam Ibrahim (PN-Bersatu), Mohd Shahril Md Sarif (Pejuang) and the incumbent Teh Chai Aan (BN-MCA).

Another incumbent who was dropped from the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate list, Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government, Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Abd Muttalib, will defend the Maran parliamentary seat as a PAS candidate against Muhamad Hafiz Ishak (Independent), Datuk Seri Shahaniza Shamsuddin (BN-Umno) and Ahmad Shuhor Awang (PH-Amanah).

In addition, the former PKR vice-president, Tian Chua Chang or Tian Chua, who had previously served as MP for Batu from 2008 to 2013, chose to run as an Independent candidate in the same seat in GE15.

Tian Chua faces a 10-cornered battle against among others, incumbent, P Prabakaran (PH-PKR) and former Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk A Kohilan Pillay (BN-MIC).

Former PAS Shura Ulama Council secretary, who is also Kuala Nerus MP, Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, chose to run on the BN ticket to defend his seat. In GE14, Mohd Khairuddin won with a majority of 8,447 votes.

Incumbent for the Tumpat parliamentary seat, Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi, will be contesting on the BN ticket, and he will be challenged by Khairul Azuan Kamarrudin (Warisan), Datuk Mumtaz Md Nawi (PN-PAS), Che Muhammad Asemari Che Ali (Putra), Wan Mohd Johari Wan Omar (PH-Amanah) and Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (BN-Umno). He was formerly from PAS. - Bernama