KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the withdrawal of the murder charge against an Indonesian in the killing of North Korean Kim Jong-nam adhered to the rule of law.

“This is a decision made by the court. They (court) deliberated and the charge was withdrawn,“ he told reporters at the parliament lobby today.

“So, there’s a process following rule of law and there’s a law to drop the charges, that’s what happened. I don’t know the details of what happened but the prosecution can withdraw the charge.”

Yesterday, deputy public prosecutor Iskandar Ahmad did not provide a reason for the withdrawal of the charges against Siti Aisyah.

Doan Thi Huong, who is from Vietnam, and Siti Aisyah are accused of assassinating Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, by smearing VX nerve agent on his face at klia2 in February 2017.

The women denied committing murder, saying they believed they were taking part in a prank and were deceived by North Korean agents.

The pair have been on trial since October 2017 but proceedings into the case were constantly hit by delays.