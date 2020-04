KUALA LUMPUR: A dropship agent was charged at a magistrate’s court here with cheating a supplier in connection with the purchase of 76 boxes of face masks worth RM38,000, supposedly to be distributed to the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) and Ministry of Health (MOH).

Mohd Zafir Zainuddin, 37, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him before magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin.

He was charged with cheating R.E Kaliyapan, 29, who is also a masks supplier by deceiving the man into believing that he wanted to distribute the face masks to KDN and MOH, prompting the victim to hand over 76 boxes of the N95 masks worth RM38,000 at Jalan Sultan Ismail, Dang Wangi here on April 14.

However, the victim did not receive the payment from the accused as promised.

The charge was framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of no less than one year to a maximum of 10 years with whipping and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

The court allowed him bail of RM5,000 with one surety and fixed June 16 for case mention.

Deputy public prosecution Abdul Khaliq Nazeri appeared for the prosecution. - Bernama