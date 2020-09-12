Drug addict attacks parents, sister

KEPALA BATAS: A drug addict attacked his parents and younger sister with a stick after being told off for making loud noises at their house in Kampung Ara Kuda, Tasek Gelugor, here, yesterday.

Seberang Prai Utara district police chief, Noorzainy Mohd Noor said in the 2.30am incident, a scuffle occurred between the suspect and his 70-year-old father after he was scolded for being noisy.

The suspect, believed to be under the influence of drugs, got angry and hit his father on the head with a stick.

“The mother and sister, who tried to stop the fight, were also hit by the suspect.

“He ran off after realising his sister had called the police,“ he told reporters, here, yesterday.

The victims were treated at Kepala Batas Hospital, and police are now searching for the suspect who has a criminal record related to drugs.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt. — Bernama