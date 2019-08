LENGGONG: A drug addict died after falling during a scuffle with the son of a woman he had wanted to rob at knife-point in Kampung Lata Kekabu here today.

Gerik District Police chief Supt Ismail Che Isa said the drug addict, in his 30s, barged into the house at 6.50am and pointed a knife at the woman, a single mother, who was with her 16-year-old son.

“When he brought out the knife, the teenager tried to disarm him and got into a scuffle with the intruder. The addict fell and lost consciousness. A medical officer from the Lenggong Health Clinic confirmed later that he had died,“ he said when contacted.

The body was taken to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, he said. — Bernama