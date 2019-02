KEPALA BATAS: Attempts by a group of 15 drug addicts to look pious by wearing skullcaps, did not fool the police who raided them in an operation in Kampung Bakau Tua, Kuala Muda here.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said that the drug addicts, aged between 20 and 60 years, were caught in a raid carried out between 3pm yesterday and 1am today.

“They comprised labourers, fishermen and several jobless people, and following checks on them, police seized 23.9g of heroin and 2.3g of ganja, estimated to be worth RM1,048.

“Besides wearing the skull cap and pretending to be pious, some of the older addicts said they were looking for their children when they were apprehended,” he added. — Bernama