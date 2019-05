SEREMBAN: A drug dealer was remanded for seven days after he was arrested by a police narcotics team in Felda Pasoh 4 in Jelebu last week.

The 34-year-old was nabbed at the back of his house at 11.30pm on Thursday during a drug operation, Negri Sembilan Narcotics Crime Investigation Department Chief Supt Pang Jin Lai said in a statement today.

After checking his sling bag, the raiding team found heroin weighing 224.5g and 36.7g of syabu, all of which are valued at RM13,357.

“The suspect, who has nine previous drug related cases, also tested positive for opiate drugs,” he said. - Bernama