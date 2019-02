JOHOR BARU: Police nab a local man after finding a kind of drug hidden in his cigarette box in Jalan Pendekar 13, Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, here, yesterday.

North Johor Baru District police chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad said the 44-year-old suspect was riding a Honda Dash in a suspicious manner when he was ordered to stop by police patrolmen at 12.30 pm.

‘’We found a cigarette box containing an opaque packet containing 1.70 grammes of white powder suspected to be heroin after an inspection,’’ he said in a statement here today.

He said a urine test revealed that the suspect was positive on morphine.

The case was being investigated under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama