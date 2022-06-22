Drug-positive boy on road to recovery: Police

KOTA BHARU: The three-year-old boy who was in critical condition after he was believed to have accidentally ingested drugs, is reported to be recovering after receiving treatment at the children’s intensive care unit (ICU) ward of Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II), here.

Kelantan acting police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the child no longer requires respiratory support and is able to breathe normally.

He said if he continued to show positive development, he would possibly be transferred to Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital (HSIP) Kuala Krai soon.

“Alhamdulillah, the child is getting better and we pray for his health to improve.

“He may be transferred to HSIP to make it easier for family members to visit and take care of him,“ he told reporters after meeting the victim’s mother at HRPZ II, here today.

Earlier, Muhamad Zaki and a delegation from the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) together with Kelantan Police Family Association (Perkep) acting chairman, Datin Suzana Yashin presented a gift from former Raja Perempuan Tengku Anis, to the victim’s mother.

Meanwhile, the victim’s 36-year-old mother when met, said she was relieved and thankful that her youngest son’s health was improving.

In thanking all those who had shown concern and given their kind contribution, she said the donations received would be utilised as best as possible for her son’s needs.

“My son is now on tube feeding and I hope he will continue to show better development after this,“ said the mother of three, who is also a stage four cancer patient.

In the incident last Sunday, the boy was found to be in critical condition after doctors found drugs in his system, believed to have accidentally ingested while left in a car belonging to his mother’s cousin in Kampung Sri Bintang Kuala Krai.

The 30-year-old suspect, who is also a hardcore addict, is still being remanded for further investigation. - Bernama