Drug possession: Labourer spared from whippings, jail sentence reduced

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal today ruled that the term of imprisonment imposed on a labourer for possession of 152.5 grams of methamphetamine, be reduced from 14 to 12 years, while the sentence of 10 whippings against him was revoked.

This was informed via WhatsApp by lawyer Datuk Baljit Singh Sidhu, who represented A. Tanggavelu, 56.

Baljit said a three-judge panel comprising Datuk Indera Mohd Sofian Abd Razak, Datuk M Gunalan and Datuk Ahmad Nasfy Yasin unanimously agreed to allow the appellant’s (Tanggavelu) appeal to reduce the 14 -year jail sentence and 10 lashes imposed on him previously.

“The court allowed my client’s appeal to reduce the sentence on the grounds that the usual sentence for the offence is 10 to 12 years imprisonment, and according to Section 289 (c) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) 2007, those aged 50 and above cannot be whipped,“ said the lawyer, who informed that today’s proceedings were also attended by DPP Norzilati Izhani Zainal.

The lawyer said his client was initially charged under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, but was offered an alternative charge under Section 39A (2) of the same Act, which carries a life sentence, or not less than five years imprisonment, and a maximum of 10 whippings.

On Jan 15, 2019, Tanggavelu was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 10 lashes by the Shah Alam High Court after he pleaded guilty to the optional charge of possessing 152.5 grams of methamphetamine at a traffic light near the Inland Revenue Board building at Persiaran Cyber ​​Point Selatan, Cyberjaya here, at 12.05 am on March 5, 2018.

The court ordered the sentence to commence from the date of his arrest on March 5, 2018.-Bernama