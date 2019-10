PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet Committee on the Eradication of Drugs (JKMD) meeting has agreed to launch a drug prevention campaign early next year (2020).

The meeting, the second held this year, was chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) here on Tuesday. Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The meeting took a serious view of drug abuse cases and the number of seized items which was still high,“ said a statement issued by the Home Ministry (KDN) yesterday.

It was agreed at the meeting that the proposed amendments to the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 would be reviewed taking into account the views of its members, added the statement.

The meeting also agreed that all government agencies responsible for implementing integrated prevention programmes through such initiatives under the National Drug Policy for the period 2020–2025, where such programmes were coordinated and monitored by the ministry, especially the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

The meeting also agreed on the empowerment of the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department of the Royal Malaysia Police by upgrading its assets and technology, as a step towards enhancing the department’s readiness to tackle global drug crimes.

Also agreed upon was enhancing cooperation between the government and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) through the Alternative Service Deliver (ASD) initiative by implementing appropriate supervision programmes for those being supervised under the AADK.

“Three areas will be selected in the pilot project for the ASD to see the effectiveness of the initiative,“ the statement added. — Bernama