Drug pusher collapses and dies while being arrested by cops

KUALA LUMPUR: A local man, believed to be a drug pusher, collapsed and died when police arrested him during a raid on a flat in Taman Dato Senu, Sentul, here. yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the 45-year-old suspect was confirmed dead by a medical officer at about 5pm after the man suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness.

“Police tried to arrest the suspect, who acted aggressively by reaching for a sickle to attack them. In arresting the suspect, police had used minimal force and seized the weapon.

“At the same time, the suspect suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness,” he said in a statement today.

Azmi said upon inspecting the house, police found 51.24 grammes of syabu and 1.97 grammes of heroin.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act and the death has been classified as sudden death until the post-mortem report is obtained from Kuala Lumpur Hospital. — Bernama