ROMPIN: A drug raid on a house at Bukit Serok here, at 6.30 am on Saturday, led police to the discovery of a homemade shotgun.

District police chief DSP Azari Miskon said the weapon believed to be for poaching activities belonged to a 27-year-old Orang Asli man.

“We raided the house to search for drugs after the man’s housemate was arrested for possessing three packets of heroin and syabu in a car, near the housing area.

“The Orang Asli man, a labourer, claimed he is the house owner and preliminary investigations revealed he made the firearm himself,” he told a media conference at the Rompin district police headquarters here today.

Azari said the suspect who was tested positive for amphetamine, is on remand until Friday, to assist investigations under Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960, which carries a maximum jail term of seven years or a fine of up to RM10,000 or both if convicted.

In another development, Azari said police arrested four individuals, including a married couple, for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking in the district, within three days from May 1.

The couple aged 32 and 40, was arrested at their home in Taman Selancar here on Sunday, while another two male suspects aged 28 and 42, were arrested on Friday during a Covid-19 operation.

“All suspects were tested positive for drugs and are believed to have been involved in drug distribution in this district, especially in the settlement area over the last few months,” he said adding that the drug supplies were from Johor.

Azari said police also seized two motorcycles belonging to the two male suspects and RM18,542.18 from their bank accounts, adding that total seizure was RM128,434.18, and all suspects were remanded until Friday. - Bernama