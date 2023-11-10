Drug ring using courier to sell syabu abroad ‘unplugged’ in Kulai

JOHOR BAHRU: A drug trafficking syndicate hiding drugs in LED light sockets and using courier services to distribute it to overseas markets was busted after a special operation around Kulai and north Johor Bahru on Oct 3.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said police raided a tyre shop in Kempas and a premises in an industrial area in Senai, Kulai from 5 pm on Oct 3 until 3 am the next day.

Police three men, including a foreigner, aged between 33 and 40, believed to be members of the syndicate and who tested negative for drugs.

“We seized 10.35 kilogrammes of syabu filled in 166 packets, confiscated two cars, a ring and two watches as well as RM1,505 and S$409 (RM1,415.47) in cash, with the total value of the seizure and confiscation amounting to RM592,536,” he told a media conference at the Johor police headquarters here today.

He said the syndicate, which had been since August, used the tyre shop as a packaging centre before distributing the drug, with the seized amount enough to feed the habit of some 51,760 addicts.

Kamarul Zaman said police are also tracking a man and a woman believed to be members of the syndicate.

“All three suspects have been remanded for 12 days from Oct 4-15 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

Kamarul Zaman said police also found 18 packages of syabu in a mangrove forest near Parit Jawa, Muar, on Oct 6.

“We found 19.7 kg of syabu worth RM652,344. Efforts to identify and track the drug trafficking suspects are being carried out. We believe the drug was bound for neighbouring countries,” he said. -Bernama