Drug runner held, drugs worth RM176,697 seized

JOHOR BAHRU: A local man, believed to be a drug runner, was arrested with RM176,697 worth of drugs at a flat in the Muar district on Sunday (Jan 30).

State Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) chief ACP Mohd Afzanizam Yahaya said the 48-year-old unemployed man was detained in a special operation at 6 pm and that, upon inspection, police found 10 kilogrammes of heroin, 388 grams of syabu and 250 Erimin 5 pills hidden in a cupboard.

“The suspect has been renting the flat unit on the sixth floor and is believed to have been involved in drug trafficking activities since last December,” he told reporters here today, adding that the seized drugs could be used by 51,990 drug addicts.

He said the suspect, whose urine tested positive for methamphetamine, also had previous records of drug offences.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama