KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) police are no fools, as two enterprising drug smugglers discovered.

One of the suspects tried to conceal drugs inside his shoes.

KLIA police chief ACP Zulkifli Adamsah said the two local men aged 27 and 38 were detained at the Customs’ scanning machine section, Level 3, KLIA2 International Departure Hall on July 6 morning.

He said KLIA narcotics division police noticed the suspicious behaviour of the duo and on inspection found 1.05kg of drugs inside the soles of the older suspect’s shoes.

“The other suspect did not have any incriminating item on him but was detained because of his connection to the first suspect.

“Investigations revealed both suspects were taking a flight to Busan, South Korea,“ he told Bernama when contacted.

Zulkifli said the men have been remanded for seven days until tomorrow, under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama