Drug smuggling case in Australia: Bukit Aman does not rule out links in Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have not ruled out the possibility of other individuals in the country being linked to the case of a Malaysian who was arrested for allegedly smuggling 450 kilogrammes (kg) of heroin worth RM431.8 million into Australia recently.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Razarudin Husain (pix, right), however, said his department could not disclose any information at this time due to the ongoing investigation, which could take one to two months.

“Syndicates like this use a modus operandi that is very complex, so our investigations or operations need to be executed properly.

“We are still investigating... there is indeed involvement of (other individuals) here, but we cannot reveal it now,“ he said at a press conference here today.

He was asked to comment on possible links to other individuals in Malaysia over the Australian drug smuggling case involving a 38-year-old Malaysian man.

Razarudin said his department always cooperated and shared information with the Australian Federal Police in investigating the case.

On Oct 16, foreign media reports said Australian authorities arrested a Malaysian man and seized drugs he was allegedly carrying in a container of tiles from Malaysia bound for Melbourne.- Bernama