GEORGE TOWN: Roadblocks mounted by the police and army to enforce the movement control order (MCO) saw five cases of drug abusers and pushers nabbed in the last three weeks.

The latest arrest came around 6pm yesterday at a checkpoint near the Balik Pulau district police headquarters where a 27-year-old suspected trafficker wanted to pass off as a member of the police volunteer corps.

The suspect was wearing a police vest, but the cops were not easily fooled by the impersonation attempt so they ordered him to stop.

Upon inspecting the car, police were stunned to find a bag full of narcotics - packages of Eramin 5 pills and syabu which were meant for distribution within the district.

Southwest district police chief Supt V. Anbalagan, who confirmed this, said police believe the suspect wore a police vest to try to mislead the security forces into presuming that he was one of them.

Also seized were various police volunteer attire, equipment and vests, which were stashed in the back seat.

Initial investigation revealed that the suspect has a relative, who is a member of the district police volunteer corps, Anbalagan told journalists here.

“We are checking now to determine if the relative is still with the unit or has since rescinded his contract with us,” Anbalagan said.

The suspect also has six prior records for narcotics.

Meanwhile, Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said he was willing to meet motorists who complained about the roadblocks which are mounted in several locations throughout the island.

Soffian said the majority of the reasons cited by motorists were not convincing enough, as by now, they should abide by the MCO which calls on people to stay home and to rely on ride sharing online services for food.