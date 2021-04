NIBONG TEBAL: Two members of the Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) who smashed a drug trafficking syndicate last February in Juru, near here, have been promoted from corporals to sergeants.

Simon Pasang Kana, 33, and Muhamad Shahilmi Shahadan, 30, are attached to the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department of the Seberang Perai Tengah Police headquarters (SPT).

Muhamad Shahilmi said the promotion would not only motivate him to work harder, but also encourage other personnel to give their best services.

He spoke to reporters after the pinning of rank by Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim here today.

Simon Pasang said he did not expect to be promoted to sergeant.

“The success of smashing the drug syndicate is not just for the two of us but for the police force,” he said.

On Feb 25, a total of 623.76 kg of syabu worth RM18.43 million was seized, making it the URB’s biggest drug seizure in five years. — Bernama