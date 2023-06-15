Drug syndicate busted, drugs worth RM4.78m seized

KUALA LUMPUR: Police busted a syndicate that processed and distributed drugs in and around the Klang Valley and seized various types of drugs and assets worth RM4.78 million after carrying out four raids on Tuesday.

Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said during the four raids, four local men, aged between 37 and 58, and believed to have been involved in drug trafficking were detained.

Noorsiah said police seized a Sig Sauer pistol, 180 bullets, syabu, methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), ecstacy, ketamin and Eramin 5 pills worth RM4.06 million and the drugs would be able to fix the addiction of 384,791 drug addicts.

“Police also seized five vehicles, jewellery, watches and cash that belonged to the syndicate, all worth an estimated value of RM721,800. The drugs are believed to have been sourced from states in the north and sent to Kuala Lumpur before being distributed in the Klang Valley,” she said in a statement, here today.

Noorsiah said the syndicate was believed to have been active since March 2022 and the modus operandi was to use the ground routes to smuggle in the drugs and used residences as their stores for the drugs before being distributed.

She added that all four suspects would be remanded for seven days and investigations carried out under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 and Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960, while initial investigations revealed that two of them had previous criminal records for drugs and criminal activities.

“PDRM would like to urge members of the public to channel information about drug related activities in their areas, directly to the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department’s hotline at 012-2087222,” she said. - Bernama