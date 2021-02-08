Drug syndicate busted, RM900,000 worth of drugs seized

PETALING JAYA: Just four months after actively distributing drugs in the Klang Valley, a syndicate was busted by police with the arrest of four men and the recovery of more than RM900,000 worth of narcotics last week.

Selangor acting police chief DCP Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said today that the suspects who are aged between 44 and 60 included two foreigners with Malaysian permanent residence status.

He said the suspects were held after police conducted three raids in Puchong, Jalan Kuchai Lama in Kuala Lumpur and Cheras on Feb 3.

Arjunaidi said police seized more than 13kg of methamphetamine worth over RM600,000 that was concealed in packets of Chinese tea.

He said also recovered from the suspects were 4.4kg of heroin worth RM48,000 and almost 14,000 ecstasy pills valued at RM250,000.

Arjunaidi said the foreign suspects were responsible for smuggling the drugs from overseas and the syndicate had distributed it in the Klang Valley since November.

“The seized narcotics could feed about 49,500 drug users.The suspects are under a remand order for further investigations and two of them tested positive for drug abuse. We are on the lookout for remaining members of the syndicate.” he said in an online press conference