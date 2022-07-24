Drug trafficker arrested with heroin worth RM200,000

KOTA BHARU: A man was arrested with 100 bottles of drugs suspected to be heroin worth RM200,000 at an eatery in Kampung Gual Sitok, Pasir Mas, on Friday (July 22).

Acting Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the suspect, 23, was arrested at 2.36 pm when a police team spotted him acting suspiciously at the eatery.

Initial inspections revealed he had a plastic bag with bottles filled with heroin, he said at a media conference here today, adding that the suspect also tested positive for morphine.

In a separate case, police arrested a man, 34, and seized 2,000 Yaba pills in a car in front of a house at 5.06 am in Kampung Repek, Pasir Mas, on Thursday. (July 21)

Muhamad Zaki said the suspect, who was a labourer, also tested positive for methamphetamine and possessed for prior records.

“The pills, worth RM20,000, found under the driver’s seat, were seized, along with RM650 in cash,” he added.

Both suspects have been remanded for seven days from the date they were arrested under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama