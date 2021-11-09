Drugs, alcohol among common offences committed by employee bus drivers — Ayob Khan

JOHOR BAHRU: The most common offences committed by employee bus drivers in Johor are taking drugs, drink-driving and not possessing valid driving licences, said state police chief, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said that they also carried passengers exceeding the capacity stipulated in the permit, to save cost, apart from some employers who hired foreigners.

“On Oct 21, a bus was found to be driven recklessly in the Tebrau Industrial area. We managed to catch the driver and he tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Following that incident, we conducted this operation and carried out urine tests on 20 employee bus drivers and two of them, aged 54 and 34, tested positive for methamphetamine and cannabis,” he told reporters at the Johor police contingent’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department’s integrated operation today.

He also said that 42 summonses were issued during the operation, including two individuals who did not possess a valid driving licence and another 25 who did not have Goods Driving Licences (GDL) and Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licences.

Also in the same operation, the Department of Environment issued 26 summonses, six notices and four compounds for noise and smoke-related offences.

Ayob Khan said that a total of 89 road accidents involving bus drivers ferrying workers were recorded in Johor from January until October this year, compared with 144 accidents reported last year.

In other development, he reminded all road maintenance contractors to ensure that their traffic cones are filled with weights like sand or water.

This followed a police report lodged on Oct 6 about a motorcyclist who sustained minor injuries after knocking into a traffic cone, causing him to be nearly hit by a lorry, along Jalan Kempas Lama-Seelong here.

“I would like to remind all contractors to inform the district police headquarters of any road maintenance work that requires traffic cones, to ensure such an incident does not recur. Action will be taken against careless contractors,” he said.

On Oct 5, a 34-second video went viral on social media showing a motorcyclist falling after hitting a fallen traffic cone on a road undergoing maintenance. — Bernama