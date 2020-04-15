Drugs in roti canai order: Five including college student nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: Five people, including a private college student, were arrested following the discovery of drugs, believed to be ganja, in their ‘roti canai’ order delivered sent by a deliveryman last Monday.

Gombak Police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the suspects were picked up during a five-hour operation which began at 8.30pm yesterday.

He said the 19-year-old student, who ordered the food, was nabbed in Setiawangsa and was also tested positive for drug.

“Two other men were arrested at a house in Bangsar and were believed to have supplied the drug to the college student.

“Also nabbed were two women, aged 63 and 70, who were in the house. Police also found a ganja slab and a few small packets of the drug in the house,” he said in a statement here today.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Yesterday, a delivery rider has lodged a police report after finding two packets of drugs, believed to be ganja, in his customer’s food packet.

The 31-year-old rider was assigned to deliver a packet of roti canai from Petaling Jaya to Setapak. -Bernama