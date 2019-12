KUALA LUMPUR: For only RM120, customers can get high on a drug-cured ice cube, the latest tactic used by drug distributors to deceive the authorities.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said police discovered the first such case after arresting a local man on Thursday for processing the drug at a terrace house in Jalan Kuchai Lama here.

He said the 33-year-old had rented the premises and turned it into a mini drug-processing laboratory, and was believed to have been operating for three months.

“As a result of the raid, police seized 14 plastic packages containing ketamine, five plastic containers containing ketamine and 27 ecstasy pills all worth over RM490,000.

“The suspect is also believed to be working closely with nightclub operators to supply the ice cubes for sale at night clubs around the Klang Valley and Kuala Lumpur,“ he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters, here today.

He said investigations found that the drugs were enough for supply to more than 8,000 drug users and were also marketed to neighbouring countries.

“The suspect’s urine test was found to be positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

“The suspect has been remanded for seven days beginning Dec 20 and the case is being investigated under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he added. - Bernama