SEREMBAN: A military personnel and three students were among 27 individuals detained in a raid at an apartment in Jalan Pantai Telok Kemang Port Dickson yesterday.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said in the 4am operation, drugs weighing 7.26g were seized.

“Nothing was found when body checks were conducted on the 20 men and seven women, aged between 16 and 23 years who were in the apartment.

“However following a check in the apartment unit, police found a plastic packet containing 15 tablets believed to be ecstacy pills and another containing a substance believed to be ketamine,“ he said in a statement.

Two glass tubes filled with crystal-like substance, suspected to be syabu were found on a table, he added.

“Urine drug tests were conducted and 15 of them were tested positive.

“Three of the detainees have previous criminal convictions involving drugs,” he said adding that investigations were being conducted under Section 39 (A)(1) and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama