Drugs seized, 74 people arrested in “Op Sarang”

KOTA KINABALU: The police seized various types of drugs, weighing 6.87 kg and worth RM930,883.50 in an operation code-named ‘Op Sarang’ at several locations in the city here since last July 20.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the seized drugs comprised syabu (5,951.49 gm), cannabis (33 gm), ketamin (747 gm) and eramin 5 pills (145 gm).

He said a total of 74 people, including 13 foreigners, all aged between 15 and 56, were arrested during the operation for drug-related offences.

Those arrested included three secondary school students, a private college student and a public servant, he said in a statement, here today.

Habibi called for public cooperation to eliminate the drug menace in the society and urged those with information to contact Kota Kinabalu police at 088-529 220 or through its Facebook. — Bernama