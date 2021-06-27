Drugs worth more than RM6 million seized at roadblock, two men arrested

IPOH: Two men were arrested after police found 128.78 kilogrammes of Methamphetamine drug, worth RM6.439 million, in the car they were travelling in at a roadblock at the Gopeng Toll Plaza last Wednesday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (pix) said the suspects, aged 41 and 47, were travelling in a Bentley car, when they were stopped at the roadblock at about 7.30pm.

Following a search, the police found the drug, in 123 Chinese tea packages, in the car boot which had been modified, he told a media conference in the compound of the Perak police contingent headquarters here, today.

He said the police also seized RM3,390 from the suspects, who were found to be travelling with an expired inter-state travel permit.

The 41-year-old suspect tested positive for Methamphetamine drug, while the other suspect was found to have four criminal records, he added.

Both of the suspects who are from Johor, are in remand until June 30 for drug trafficking.

-Bernama