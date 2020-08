KEPALA BATAS: Various drugs worth about RM15 million which were seized in 11 cases in Penang from 2008 until 2018, and could have been abused by 1.97 million drug addicts, were destroyed today.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said these cases involved 23 arrests whose court cases have been completed and the order issued to destroy the drugs to avoid congestion in storage areas.

He said 472.75 kilogrammes of various drugs were destroyed today as well as caffeine (263.93kg), liquid chemical substances (101,819 millilitres), bentonite, a substance used to hide drugs (13,000kg), and 153 equipment to process and store drugs.

“Of the 23 people who were arrested, three were sentenced to mandatory death by hanging, one to 10 years’ imprisonment and 10 canings, while the rest were discharged and acquitted,” he told reporters at the Penang Police Contingent Centralised Store here where the drugs were destroyed today.

Meanwhile, Sahabudin said, for the first seven months of this year, the Penang Narcotics Crime Investigation Department had crippled four drugs laboratory syndicates, several drug distribution syndicates, and seized various types prohibited substances worth RM7.7 million.

He said during the same period, 5,633 people were detained and 4,070 investigation papers opened in connection to the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985 and the Poisons Act 1952.

“Among the drugs which were seized during the first seven months of this year, 460.31 kg were various types of traditional and synthetic drugs, 67,190 pills of various types, 530.65kg of ketum leaves, 5,895.6 litres of ketum and codeine liquid, as well as four ganja plants, all worth RM7.7 million,” he said. — Bernama