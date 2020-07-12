Drunk driver crashes into mosque gates

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A man believed to be driving under the influence suffered serious injuries after his car crashed into the gates of the Jamek Tengah Berapit Mosque in Jalan Berapit here, early this morning.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the 23-year-old was driving alone in the 2.30am incident. He was then sent to Bukit Mertajam Hospital for treatment.

“Further investigations found that during the incident he was driving under the influence of alcohol and the accident occurred on a straight road when he was believed to have lost control before crashing into the mosque’s gate.

“The accident caused serious damage to the front part of the man’s car and the windscreen was shattered,” he said when contacted, here today.

He said a urine test conducted on the man, who is living in Kampung Aston Road here, returned negative for drugs.

The case is investigated under Section 44 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of alcohol. - Bernama