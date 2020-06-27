Drunk driver crashes into Taman Melawati food shop

KUALA LUMPUR: A food shop in Lorong Perak, Taman Melawati near here was damaged after a man believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol crashed his car into the premises last night.

In the incident at about 8.30pm, a customer who is a police retiree in his 50’s sustained injuries on his face.

Ampang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Mohd Azam Ismail said the suspect also rammed into two cars on the road.

“The 42-year-old suspect who is an engineer has been taken into custody and a test showed the alcohol content of the suspect was above the permissible limit,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azam said the suspect was remanded for four days until June 30 and the case was investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs which resulted in an accident and causing injuries.

Members of the public with information on the case are told to contact Insp Nur Nadzirah Abdul Rahim at 03-92740112 or the nearest police station. - Bernama