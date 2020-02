BUTTERWORTH: Two friends died when a car believed to have been driven by a drunk woman collided into the motorcycle they were riding at Kilometer 13 of the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) heading towards Sungai Dua here early today.

Muhamad Syaiful Hilmi Rosidi, 21, and Muhammad Amin Najmi Azaman, 19, died at the scene from severe injuries to the head and body.

Seberang Perai Utara District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said in the incident at about 2.30am, a Toyota Vios driven by the 47-year-old woman collided into the motorcycle the men were on, causing them to be thrown off.

“The collision caused the victims’ Yamaha 125ZR motorcycle to catch fire while the two men were flung off and killed at the scene due to severe injuries to the head and body. Both vehicles were travelling in the same direction,” he said here today.

He added that the bodies of both men have been sent to the Kepala Batas Hospital for post-mortem. Both were said to be electricians from Paya Keladi Hujung, Kepala Batas.

Noorzainy said early investigations found that the driver of the car was drunk and she admitted that she was returning from a karaoke lounge in Jalan Raja Uda here, on her way back to her mother’s house in Kepala Batas near here.

“Initial tests conducted on the woman who was working as a salesperson found that she was driving under the influence of alcohol but urine tests found her negative for drugs,” he said.

He said the driver of the car has been remanded for further investigations into the case which is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Noorzainy also urged anyone who witnessed the crash and has any information about it to contact investigating officer Insp Nur Syafinaz Abdul Aziz at telephone number 018-2881424 or contact the nearest police station.

This is the second fatal crash in Penang involving a drunk driver in three days. On Sunday morning, a factory worker died after a Perodua Alza driver collided into him.

In the 5am incident at Km140.2 along the North South Expressway, northbound at the exit to Perai, Khairizul Mohamad Noor, 39, died at the scene while his wife Zuriana Hasan, 36, was seriously injured and is still unconscious and in critical condition. — Bernama