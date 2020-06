KUALA LUMPUR: The drunk driver who collided into a motorcyclist, killing him, as he was on his way home along the Sultan Iskandar Highway early this morning has been remanded at the Jalan Tun H.S. Lee Station.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said results of the evidential breath analyser test found that the suspect’s breath contained the presence of alcohol beyond the permitted level.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and the suspect remanded for further investigation.

“Police view seriously the issue of drunk drivers who endanger the lives of other road users. Police will conduct more operations so as to tackle this issue.

“At the same time, the public are advised to be more responsible and not behave selfishly by not driving when drunk,” he said in a statement today.

Mazlan said the public with any questions or information can contact the Jalan Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station at telephone number 03-20719999 or the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at telephone number 03-21159999 or the nearest police station.

In the incident at 1.30 a.m. today, Mohamed Zaili Mohamed, 44, was on his way home after sending food to his wife to sell when his motorcycle was hit by a car, believed to be driven by a drunken man, along the Sultan Iskandar Highway, heading towards the city. -Bernama