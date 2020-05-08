Drunk driver who crashed into cop rearrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have re-arrested the drunk driver who had allegedly killed a policeman after ramming into a roadblock at the Kajang Selatan Toll Plaza, Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas) on May 3.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Assistant Commissioner Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the man was detained again under Section 304(b) and Section 269 of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence and for a negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life.

“Investigations will be carried out by the Selangor CID and a remand order will be requested at the Kajang magistrate’s court tomorrow,” he said.

Previously, the man was remanded for six days, which ended today, under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and was released on police bail.

In the 2.11am incident on May 3, Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail, 31, attached to the Kajang district police headquarters, was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe injuries to his body and head after being hit by a Toyota Hilux, driven by the 44-year old man. — Bernama