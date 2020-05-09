Drunk driver who rammed into cop remanded again

KUALA LUMPUR: The man believed to have been drunk when he crashed into a roadblock at the Kajang Selatan Toll Plaza, Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas), killing policeman Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail, was remanded again for three days beginning today.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Assistant Commissioner Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the remand order against the 44-year-old suspect was issued by the Kajang magistrate’s court.

“The case is currently being investigated under Section 304 of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence, and Section 269 of the Penal Code, for a negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life.”

The suspect was earlier remanded for four days beginning May 4 for investigation under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act but was rearrested after his remand ended yesterday.

When asked about the suspect’s urine test result, Fadzil said he was still waiting for the test result from the hospital.

In the 2am incident on May 3, Corporal Safwan, 31, who was attached to the Kajang district police headquarters, was pronounced dead at the scene, due to severe injuries to his body and head after being hit by a Toyota Hilux, driven by the suspect, who was believed to have been driving while intoxicated. - Bernama