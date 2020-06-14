Drunk drivers and Mat Rempit caught in large police operations

KUALA LUMPUR: City traffic police arrested 25 suspected drunk drivers in a large-scale operation on drink-driving and Mat Rempit last night and earlier today.

Kuala Lumpur traffic investigations and enforcement department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the operation was conducted between 9pm on Saturday and 1am today at four locations, namely Jalan Bukit Maluri, Jalan Klang Lama, Jalan Kuchai Lama and the KL-Seremban highway.

He said 75 vehicles were checked and 25 drivers, aged between 31 and 60, were held on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Zulkefly said between 1am and 3am at the Duta-Ulu Kelang expressway (Duke) a separate operation against Mat Rempit was carried out where eight male youths, aged between 16 and 22, were nabbed.

He said the motorcyclists were riding their machines menacingly and were performing stunts such as “wheelies” and zig-zagging through traffic.

Zulkefly said four of those held did not possess a driving licence. The motorcycles of those arrested were found to have modified engines, exhaust pipes and tyres.

He said the bikers also rode without crash helmets and their machines did not have rear or front lights and were also not fitted with rear-view mirrors.

Zulkefly said in an earlier operation at Jalan Raja Laut and Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman between 9pm and 11.30am, 13 motorcycles were seized from their riders after they was found to be heavily modified.

He said a total of 282 summons were also issued to motorists for various offences.

In Petaling Jaya, three motorists, aged between 26 and 45, were arrested for drink driving. Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said today that in the operation between 11pm on Saturday and 3am today, 355 vehicles were inspected.

Over the past month, police have intensified their operations against drink-driving following a rise in traffic accident deaths caused by drunk drivers.