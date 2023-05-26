Drunk duo held for spewing profanities at cops

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested two men, believed to be drunk, for spewing profanities against police personnel at Jalan Persiaran Mutiara Mas, Mutiara Rini in Iskandar Puteri yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri District Police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said that, initially, members of the public reported that a car was parked in the middle of the road at 8.30 am.

He said police personnel from a mobile patrol vehicle carried out an inspection and found two men, in their 30s, sleeping in the car.

“One of them, who was in the passenger seat, got out of the car and hurled abusive words at the police personnel.

“The two were arrested and one of them did not have an identity card,” he said in a statement today.

Rahmat said investigations revealed that both men had previous crime and drug-related records, while one of them had been arrested in connection with a secret society case.

The duo have been remanded today and the case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants from carrying out their duties. - Bernama