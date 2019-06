KEPALA BATAS: A man who was arrested after the car he was driving ploughed through a nasi lemak stall, killing the seller and injuring her husband at Jalan Bertam Indah, here yesterday has been remanded for four days.

Seberang Prai North (SPU) District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 31-year-old man who was believed to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, also tested positive for ganja.

“The man who is a blacksmith, had no valid driving licence and his vehicle had no road tax. He is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs,“ he said.

In the accident, nasi lemak seller Roslinda Mohamad Isa, 44, died while receiving treatment at about 12 noon yesterday at Hospital Kepala Batas, while her husband, Mat Subri Saad, 44, suffered serious injuries on his head and hands.

In another case, Noorzainy said a male student of a Private Higher Learning Institution (IPTA) suffered losses of RM18,983 after being cheated by a bogus investment syndicate promising ludicrous returns in one week.

He said the victim was attracted to investment advertisement he received via the WhatsApp application on June 4 from an unknown individual and proceeded to call that number.

“In the subsequent phone conversation, an individual claiming to be an investment agent asked the victim to bank in RM500 into an account number he provided,“ he said.

He was then instructed to bank in a bigger amount of money to receive bigger returns, which he did up to ten times, transferring funds amounting to RM18,983 at Mak Mandin and Butterworth before realising that he had been conned.

The victim lodged a police report yesterday and police investigation found that the money banked into the suspect’s account was owned by the victim’s father who had just come into his Employee’s Provident Fund (EPF) money,“ he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama