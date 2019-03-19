Dry spell brings out snakes in Kuala Muda

SUNGAI PETANI: Cases involving snakes in the Kuala Muda district has showed an increase in the first two months of this year compared to the same period last year.

Kuala Muda district Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Captain (PA) Azahar Ahmad said a total of 208 cases recorded in January and February this year, compared to 174 recorded last year.

“Among factors contributing to the increase of cases involving snakes are hot and dry weather condition, apart from their habitats are disturbed or destroyed.

“Most of the snakes caught are reticulated python and cobra,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Azahar also advised the public to stay alert at all time, as well as to ensure their houses were clean from rubbish and shrubs as they could be ‘home’ to the reptiles.

“Be careful when wearing shoes and while using the toilets for fear of reptiles being there to stay cool.

“Always make sure the windows and doors are closed and holes are covered to prevent snakes from entering the house, and check the car engine part as well as that is where snakes often take shelter from the heat,” he said. — Bernama