PASIR PUTEH: Forests in three Kelantan districts, namely Bachok, Pasir Puteh and Gua Musang, have been identified as high-risk areas for fires due to the current dry spell.

State Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Anwar Abu Bakar said the vast majority of forests in this three districts contained peat type of soil that is vulnerable to fires and hard to control in the an event of a fire.

“Fire and rescue personnel are currently on alert round-the-clock ,” he told reporters when met during the department’s Sepak Takraw Competition here last night.

Anwar added the latest fire incident at Beris Lalang in Bachok involving an area of 2.4 hectares that started last week was contained yesterday.

He said the fire was due to a rubbish burning activity which then caused a rapid spread of fire to the surrounding areas including to an oil palm plantation. — Bernama