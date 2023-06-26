Dry weather may result in water supply disruptions in five states

PETALING JAYA: Not only do we have to deal with the hot and dry weather, but the possibility of water supply disruptions is underway across various districts in five states.

According to a statement by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), water disruptions are expected in Sik, Baling and Kulim in Kedah, Seberang Perai Utara in Penang; Alor Gajah and Melaka Tengah in Melaka; Kuala Krai, Gua Musang, Machang, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah and Pasir Mas in Kelantan; and Bintulu in Sarawak.

In a statement, Nadma said the Kedah Sungai Muda dam’s water level has fallen further below the critical threshold of 40 per cent, with the current level standing at 30.4 per cent compared with 32.87% the previous week.

On alert are the Timah Tasoh, Malut, Teluk Bahang and Sembrong Barat dams in Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Johor, with water levels currently being between 41 per cent and 50 per cent.

Nadma also said the Ministry of Health (MoH) reports 53 cases of illnesses related to the hot weather, comprising 29 cases of heat exhaustion, 19 people with heat cramps and five suffering from heat stroke.

“No new deaths have been recorded. This means that there has only been one death from heat stroke, which was reported on April 25,” said the statement.